Tornado cleanup begins in Bay Island; Residents say neighbors are 'most wonderful people in the world'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Those in Virginia Beach suffered high winds and property damage in Sunday's tornado.

One neighborhood said they've seen people come together to help with the aftermath.

Monday cleanup was underway along one Bay Island street after swirling winds snapped trees like toothpicks, downed power lines, and blew out windows in what folks said was a "direct hit" Sunday.

Community members said cleanup and repairs will be slow, unlike how the storm began.

"It was just raining in our backyard, at this time when we heard this, and I was like oh my gosh those poor people. Then all of a sudden it was literally in our backyard within seconds, and we dropped our forks and ran to our basement," said Karen Campbell, Virginia Beach resident.

Homeowners Philip and Karen Campbell said their backyard was ready for guests until the storm blew in.

"Over there you can see that's where my greenhouse was. And it just lifted up and spun like Dorothy's house and was gone," pointed Philip Campbell, Virginia Beach resident.

Across the street Glen Huff also surveyed the damage.

He said he's weathered hurricanes before but never a tornado.

"This is the most extensive damage we've ever incurred. The tornado went straight through here. We were a direct hit . . . You can see where branches went straight through the porch," said Glen Huff, Virginia Beach resident.

Fortunately, he said, the largest trees fell away from his house.

The storm missed some meaningful areas too, like the gazebo Glen built.

"And I realize some on the other side may have been much worse than we. We have the structure still standing and we'll have it repaired," said Glen Huff, Virginia Beach resident.

Everyone along the street came out to help.

Glen, Karen and Philip said that means everything.

"I think my neighbors are the most wonderful people in the world. I can't say enough about them," said Philip Campbell.

It's a long road ahead for cleanup crews, but the neighborhood said they're thankful they, and others in the storm's path, are safe.