Tracking heavy flooding, strong winds across Hampton Roads & Northeastern NC

Heavy tidal flooding and strong winds have been seen across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

We have had team coverage across the region, tracking the severe weather and remnants of Ian. Across the area, we have seen rough surfs, chilly and strong winds, showers, and heavy flooding.

Norfolk

Flooding in Downtown Norfolk

As we know, flooding is an extreme problem in the area, especially in Norfolk. Certain areas get hit harder by flood waters in the city and neighborhoods.

Brandon Sweeney, a resident who lives on Cedar Lane in Norfolk, says just a little bit of rain can create flooding that can go past the sidewalk curb. Just six months ago, water damaged his car wires.

Now the concern is if water over the next two days will create a commuting problem.

The City of Norfolk said its local state of emergency will end Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 8 a.m. All city offices, recreation centers, libraries and the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will resume normal operations.

Severe flooding throughout Norfolk

Virginia Beach

Effects of Ian near Chix Beach in Virginia Beach

One place we saw the effects of Hurricane Ian was near the Lynnhaven River at Chic's Beach.

News 3 Reporter Angela Bohon said that you could really feel the chilly temperatures and see the winds blowing the grasses and creating powerful waves.

We went to several areas in the city that are known to flood easily, like Broad Bay and Windsor Woods. We also caught up with a public works crew in the Green Run section. They were using machinery to suck up the debris near the curb which could affect drainage. They advise residents to make sure nothing is blocking their sewers, especially because it's forecasted to continue Tuesday.

We also sent crews to the Oceanfront to capture the rough surf. Some residents even stopped by the beach to snap photos of the water.

Rough surf and severe weather at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

According to the City of Virginia Beach, they will return to normal operating conditions on Tuesday. They will still continue to monitor storm impacts overnight through Tuesday.

Virginia Beach Recreation Centers will open at 6 a.m.; Seatack Recreation Center will open at 8:30 a.m. as normally scheduled.

Residents are encouraged to call 311 with any issues concerning impacts from high water.

Newport News/ Hampton

Roads blocked in Newport News due to flooding

News 3 Reporter Ellen Ice went to the Peterson Yacht basin in Newport News. This is one of the areas of concern, and other areas include, Salters Creek, Newmarket Creek, Buxton Avenue, and Denbigh boat ramp.

In the Grandview area of Hampton, there were fairly big waves crashing along the shoreline. The area is one place of concern for Emergency Management crews. Other areas include Foxhill, Buckroe, Hampton University, and Langley Air Force Base.

On Harbor Drive in Hampton, the road was completely underwater and impassable.

Before closing around 5 p.m., there was a shelter in place in Hampton at Phenix Elementary. We are told that 15 residents took advantage of the shelter.

Northeastern North Carolina

Severe weather closes Highway 12 in OBX

Officials have been keeping a close eye on Highway 12. there has been one issue, winds pushing water and sand onto the highway.

There are signs posted warning drivers about the sand and water. Front-end loaders were moving sand to try and keep water off the road near the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

NCDOT officials announced Monday that Highway 12 was closed between the Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe Roundabout, with winds and tides causing serious overwash in several locations. It has since reopened as of 7 p.m.

News 3's Zak Dahlheimer measured the wind speeds with our anemometer, which topped 29 miles per hour around 12:30 p.m., Monday.

The ferries between Hatteras and Ocracoke were suspended Monday due to high winds and rough seas. Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials also closed all visitor centers at noon on Monday.

National Park Service crews will decide whether to reopen visitor centers Tuesday morning after evaluating weather and road conditions.