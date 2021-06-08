Hampton Roads airport officials offer travel tips as Americans return to the airport

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -- The Transportation Security Agency (TSA) screened the highest amount of people on Sunday since the beginning of the pandemic.

Airport officials in Hampton Roads are offering some tips to help those who might be a bit rusty.

Michael Giardino, Executive Director of the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, urges everyone to be patient as travel increases.

“Some states have opened up more than others, so that can be a challenge to people. So, they should just be more patient and just check to see that their reservations are holding,” Giardino stated.

Travelers should keep in mind they’ll need to wear a face mask in the airport and on the airplane - whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.

Security checkpoint rules are basically the same as pre-pandemic: Any liquids, gels or pastes in a carry-on bag must be 3.4 ounces or less each and in a clear, quart-sized bag.

Giardino says it’s a good idea to pack light and even walk through the process at home.

He added that it’s likely you will not be spaced out on the flight, so expect to have a close neighbor. This comes as many people have gotten used to staying six feet apart.

Giardino strongly feels that air travel is safe.

“Airline travel, overall, during the pandemic has been extremely safe. It’s been proven so. There have been many studies,” added Giardino. "The filters in the planes are, again, clean room or hospital quality to filter out any impurities. So, the air gets circulated very quickly; it is filtered very well.”

Norfolk International Airport authorities want to remind gun owners not to pack it in a carry-on. The weapon must be locked and unloaded in a hard case and declared at check-in. For more information on that, click here.

For those who haven’t traveled in a while, you may want to know that many major airlines have stopped serving alcohol on domestic flights.

Giardino suggests that anyone who travels often consider signing up for a TSA PreCheck privileges. In fact, he said the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport plans to host an enrollment event in July. For more information on TSA PreCheck, click here.

