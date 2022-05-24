Trial begins in Virginia Beach for man accused of killing Bellamy Gamboa

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The trial for the man accused of killing Virginia Beach mother Bellamy Gamboa is expected to begin on Tuesday morning in Circuit Court.

Lamont Johnson faces several charges, including second-degree murder.

Gamboa, a mother of four, went missing in July 2018. Nearly four years later, her body has never been recovered despite extensive searches.

Last year, a judge ruled a confession made by Johnson could be played during the trial. In the taped confession, Johnson told investigators he threw Gamboa down the stairs during an argument and that he choked her in front of their young twins.

In another recording, Johnson told investigators that he put Gamboa's body into a dumpster in Chesapeake.

During last year's hearing, Johnson's attorney argued he had been "coerced" into making the confession after being interrogated for 19 hours.

In the end, the judge ruled in favor of allowing prosecutors to play the confession during trial.

Jury selection is expected to start Tuesday morning following opening statements by the prosecution and defense.

News 3 will be inside the courtroom and will provide updates on the trial.