Judge denies motion to suppress suspect's confession in Virginia Beach mother's murder case

Virginia Beach Police Department
Lamont Johnson
Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 04, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - In court Wednesday, a judge denied a motion to suppress a confession made by a man suspected of murdering the mother of his young twins in 2018.

Lamont Johnson's confession to police, in which he told them how he allegedly killed Bellamy Gamboa, was originally played in court in 2019. Gamboa, a mother of four, was last seen on July 1, 2018, and her body has not been found despite extensive searches.

On the tape, Johnson said he threw Gamboa down the stairs of their Virginia Beach home while they were arguing about finances. Johnson told police he "snapped" and began choking Gamboa in front of their young twins. He also told police that he did not stop until Gamboa was foaming at the mouth and not responding.

In a second recording, Johnson reenacted how he put Gamboa's body into a Chesapeake dumpster hours after he killed her.

The judge sided with the Commonwealth when denying the motion.

Johnson's jury trial is scheduled for January 24, 2022.

