Truck driver indicted after crashing into three VDOT vehicles, killing one worker

WAVERLY, Va. — A truck driver has been indicted after crashing a tractor trailer into three VDOT vehicles, killing one VDOT worker and injuring another, according to Virginia State Police.

59-year-old Thurman E. Taylor was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful wounding for the crash in Waverly earlier this month. Police say Taylor already faced a failure to move over charge.

Around 1:33 p.m. on July 1, a tractor trailer hit a VDOT crash truck in the right lane of Route 460 near George Town Road, according to VSP. The tractor trailer then overcorrected to the left and hit a second VDOT vehicle, pushing it into a ditch. From there, the tractor-trailer hit an embankment and a third VDOT vehicle.

Two VDOT employees who were working outside were injured and taken to a local hospital.

40-year-old Robert D. Cox of Chesapeake later died in the hospital.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

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