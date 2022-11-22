Two arrested following abduction from Hampton Walmart plead guilty in N.D. court

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. — Two of the people arrested in North Dakota after an alleged abduction last month from a Walmart in Hampton pleaded guilty Monday, according to state court records and a county official. The incident prompted Virginia State Police to issue an Amber Alert after the children were allegedly taken from their guardian while shopping for clothes.

Timothy Paul Truitt, 36, pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and one misdemeanor count of providing false information to law enforcement Monday in Burleigh County, North Dakota, District Court. No sentencing date has been set, although Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer told News 3 the pre-sentence investigation process usually takes 60 to 90 days.

Amelia Jean Hamilton pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and two misdemeanor drug charges on Monday. Her sentence was deferred, which allowed for her release from the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center on Monday. She'll have to complete recommended treatment and maintain good behavior during her two-year term of supervised probation.

The third person arrested, Michael Dean Hamilton, appeared for his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in Burleigh County. He pleaded guilty to a pair of felony drug charges while contesting a third felony count of hindering law enforcement by providing means to avoid apprehension. For the drug convictions, Hamilton was ordered to serve six months behind bars and maintain good behavior while on supervised probation. He's scheduled to stand trial on the remaining charge of hindering law enforcement in February.

Truitt still has state charges pending in Virginia for the alleged kidnapping at the Walmart on Cunningham Drive in Hampton. Police records show he has active felony warrants on file for abduction and unauthorized use of a vehicle. His lawyer told News 3 the timing of his extradition will depend on the length of the sentence he receives for his North Dakota convictions.

When News 3 asked Hampton Police Division if the Hamiltons will face charges in Virginia, an HPD official said, "There are no updates in regard to this case. There have been no additional charges obtained."