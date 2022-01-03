Watch
Two Hampton officers have close call with falling tree during storms

Posted at 1:21 PM, Jan 03, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police officers had a close call with nature during a storm on Monday.

Two Hampton officers were in a search and rescue truck on their way to help civilians when the truck was struck by a tree.

The tree crashed through the front windshield. The officers walked away with only minor injuries.

This is just one of many accidents that has happened due to the storm on Monday.

