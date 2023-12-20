Two Norfolk based aircraft carriers remain near Israel as conflict continues

NORFOLK, Va. - — Two Norfolk based aircraft carriers remain near Israel as the conflict continues.

USS Gerald R. Ford remains in the Mediterranean, and the deployment for the Sailors have been extended for a third time.

On Wednesday, Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin visited the Ford and told Sailors they have helped to prevent a wider regional conflict.

"The Ford Carrier Strike Group and its Sailors are the embodiment of the U.S. commitment to regional stability and security," Austin said.

In addition, the locally based USS Dwight Eisenhower is close to the Gulf of Aden in Yemen.

"Deployment of the carriers is a way for President Biden to send a message that there should not be escalation," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).

Still, he acknowledged it's not easy on families around Christmas.

"It's a hardship, especially at a time of year like this," said Kaine.

The locally based Bataan Amphibious Strike Group is also working in the region.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said the efforts of Sailors serving in the Middle East show they deserve a raise.

"It's one of the reasons why I think as the president signs the defense bill the 5.2% raise is important," he said.