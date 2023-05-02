Unlicensed contractors a concern for Virginia Beach residents with tornado damage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. That's what fraud experts said in the wake of Sunday's tornado.

They said natural disasters often bring out scammers that attempt to take advantage of homeowners coping with damage.

Contracting work kicked off in Virginia Beach shortly after the storm.

"It's like a snap of the finger and things are rolling, it's cool," said Clayton Childress, manager/supervisor, Rainbow International Norfolk.

Some workers checked roofs and attics for moisture and other damage in one Bay Island neighborhood. Others removed fallen trees.

"For the majority, the companies out here are doing great work and they're putting everything back together, keeping things going," said Childress.

But folks were on the lookout for problems too.

"We saw a lot of out-of-town guys pop up yesterday," said Michael Campbell, owner/operator Art-is-Tree LLC.

Fraud experts cautioned residents to pay attention to who they hire.

"We know that after a natural disaster happens or severe weather hits, these folks see this as an opportunity to take advantage or solicit services, or they are unlicensed," said Kerri O'Brien, Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) Communications and Digital Media Manager.

O'Brien said if you have work to be done, do your research. Workers agree.

"At any point in time they can just background check us real quick and we pop up as certified," said Campbell.

Generally, tree trimming, stump-grinding, or other below-grade work doesn't require a license, but a state license is necessary for other contracting work or bids of more than $1,000. You can check for licenses online on the DPOR "License Lookup."

"You can really make a very educated decision about who you are hiring to do the repairs on your home," said O'Brien.

She says it's also a good idea to check references and review past work, verify insurance, get multiple estimates, insist on written contracts, never pay in cash, and never pay for the entire job up front.

Crews in the neighborhood said the damage will take them a few more days to clean up.

