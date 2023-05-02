Crews clear trees downed by tornado in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Trucks and equipment lined the streets Tuesday of the neighborhoods hit hard by Sunday night's tornado.

About 115 homes were damaged in the tornado and chainsaws and other equipment could be heard trying to clear the neighborhoods.

"Thank goodness they finally got to working on the trees on my house," said Al Chewning, who said the crews out working were a welcome sign.

Chewning's house was damaged when a tree fell onto his porch.

"Once they get the tree off, I'll be able to evaluate the survivability of the house. I know a couple have already been condemned, so I'm hoping that doesn't happen," he told News 3 Wednesday.

The tornado ferocity reached its peak when it reached the area around Broad Bay Country Club.

The National Weather Service says it hit as an EF-3 tornado. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Members of the Broad Bay Point Greens Civic League have been going around in a golf cart dropping off food and drinks to the crews, as well as to any families who need it.

"For me, it's so emotional," said Jennifer Dunphey, one of the members.

"The neighborhood has really come together and we're out delivering pizzas and drinks and everybody seems very appreciative," said Molly Knaack, another civic league member.

Chewning and other neighbors are now staying in hotels while the cleanup continues.

"They've been very accommodating. We're the refugees," he said.

For now, he and others are waiting to see if and when they can return to their homes.

"The insurance company have us a voucher for four days. Now, they've made that indefinite, " said Chewning.

It remains tricky to drive around the area. Great Neck road was closed for a period earlier Tuesday, but has since reopened with one lane in each direction for a portion.