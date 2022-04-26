Up to $5,000 reward offered for information on MacArthur shooting suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – Almost a month after the MacArthur Center shooting that left one man dead and two others injured authorities are still searching for suspect Gary Latrail Moore.

U.S. Marshalls have announced that they’re offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Moore is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding and Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony in Virginia.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.