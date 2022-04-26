Watch
News

Actions

Up to $5,000 reward offered for information on MacArthur shooting suspect

Norfolk Police .png
Norfolk Police
Norfolk Police .png
Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 11:03:51-04

NORFOLK, Va. – Almost a month after the MacArthur Center shooting that left one man dead and two others injured authorities are still searching for suspect Gary Latrail Moore.

U.S. Marshalls have announced that they’re offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Moore is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding and Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony in Virginia.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home