US Marshals increase reward to $10,000 for woman charged with shooting, killing Franklin 10-year-old

Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 11:56:20-04

FRANKLIN, Va. — The US Marshals Service is offering an increased reward amount of $10,000 to help locate Tashawnda Drayton, who they say is on the run after being charged with shooting and killing a 10-year-old boy in Franklin.

The US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is pursuing leads into the whereabouts of Drayton, who they say may have fled to a different state.

Tashawnda Drayton, aka rapper "23 Brazy," is wanted for first-degree murder and related firearms charges in connection to a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead and another man injured on Aug. 9.

Drayton is a Black woman, with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around 250 pounds.

Drayton has "only loyalty" tattooed above her left eyebrow, "23 Brazy" in red letters on her forehead, along with several other tattoos on her face, neck, both arms and hands.

US Marshals say Drayton has ties all around Hampton Roads and to consider her armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Drayton's whereabouts are asked to contact law enforcement.

