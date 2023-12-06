Watch Now
US Marshals increase reward to $20K for woman wanted in 10-year-old's murder

City of Franklin Police
Tashawnda Nicole Drayton is wanted for a shooting in Franklin.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 14:26:07-05

FRANKLIN, Va. — The US Marshals Service has increased the reward, previously $10,000, to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a woman wanted in the Aug. 9 murder of a 10-year-old Franklin boy.

US Marshals said Tashawnda Nicole Drayton, 24, known by her rapper name "23 Brazy," is also known to identify as male, according to her family and friends, and go by the name "Berlin Montrell," along with the nickname "Punnie."

Drayton has ties up and down the east coast, primarily in New York City; Wilmington, Delaware; Richmond, Virginia; Gaffney, South Carolina; Atlanta and Hampton Roads, according to US Marshals.

Drayton is Black, with brown eyes and black hair, and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing around 250 pounds.

Drayton has multiple tattoos including:

  • "only loyalty" above her left eyebrow
  • "23 Brazy" in red letters on her forehead
  • "blessed" on the left side of her neck
  • "Stacy" on the right side of her neck
  • "Tinka boo" on her left forearm
  • "Stay Brazy" across her knuckles
  • Several additional tattoos on her face, neck arms and hands
Drayton has outstanding arrest warrants from the Franklin Police Department including first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, threat to burn or damage a building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in a public place.

US Marshals say Drayton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Drayton's location should contact law enforcement.

