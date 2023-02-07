US Navy begins collecting debris from downed Chinese surveillance balloon

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy on Monday began collecting debris from the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down over the weekend.

Department of Defense officials said an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon Saturday afternoon. The balloon fell approximately six miles off the coast of South Carolina in about 47 feet of water.

MORE: Langley fighter jet shoots down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast

In a press release, the Navy said debris collection efforts began around 10 a.m. Monday after rough waters prevented recovery on Sunday.

U.S. Navy ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2023) Seaman Rafael Mendez stands watch aboard the dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) while the guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) transit alongside debris from a high-altitude surveillance balloon. Carter Hall is the lead ship in debris recovery efforts led by the Navy, in joint partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, with multiple units in support of the effort, including ships, aircraft, and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal mobile diving and salvage unit. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high altitude surveillance balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters Feb. 4, 2023. Active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts.(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Jerry Ireland)

"Precautions are being taken during the salvage operation in case explosives or toxic substances are present," Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, said in a press release.

READ MORE: 'Blatant security failure:' Va. Congresswoman criticizes US response to Chinese balloon

Naval officials said changing currents could cause some debris to wash ashore.

"Members of the public can assist by informing local law enforcement personnel if they spot remnants of the balloon; they should not collect it themselves," VanHerck said.

The USS Carter Hall, an amphibious landing ship is collecting debris in the vicinity of the splashdown, officials said. In addition, a survey ship, the USNS Pathfinder, is mapping the ocean floor, using sonar technology to find debris.

"The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents are embedded with salvage operations personnel to assist in counterintelligence work," VanHerck said.