US Navy begins collecting debris from downed Chinese surveillance balloon

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy on Monday began collecting debris from the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down over the weekend.
Department of Defense officials said an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon Saturday afternoon. The balloon fell approximately six miles off the coast of South Carolina in about 47 feet of water.
In a press release, the Navy said debris collection efforts began around 10 a.m. Monday after rough waters prevented recovery on Sunday.
"Precautions are being taken during the salvage operation in case explosives or toxic substances are present," Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, said in a press release.
Naval officials said changing currents could cause some debris to wash ashore.
"Members of the public can assist by informing local law enforcement personnel if they spot remnants of the balloon; they should not collect it themselves," VanHerck said.
The USS Carter Hall, an amphibious landing ship is collecting debris in the vicinity of the splashdown, officials said. In addition, a survey ship, the USNS Pathfinder, is mapping the ocean floor, using sonar technology to find debris.
"The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents are embedded with salvage operations personnel to assist in counterintelligence work," VanHerck said.