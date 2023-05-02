USS Gerald R. Ford to embark on 2nd deployment from Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is scheduled to deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday, May 2.

Navy representatives say this marks the second deployment for the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), which completed a two-month deployment to the U.S. 2nd and 6th Fleet areas of operation in fall of 2022.

More than 6,000 sailors will deploy with the strike group.

The GRFCSG includes of the Carrier Strike Group 12 staff, Gerald R. Ford, Carrier Air Wing 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2 staff and units, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60).

The ships of DESRON 2 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).

According to the Navy, the squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford are the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron 124, the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40 located in Norfolk. Also included are the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron 37, the “Blacklions” a of Strike Fighter Squadron 213, the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron 87, the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron 31 located in Virginia Beach, the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron 142 located in Whidbey Island, Washington and the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 located in Mayport, Florida.

