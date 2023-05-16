Uvalde Foundation recognizes Newport News police for Richneck response

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Uvalde Foundation For Kids announced Tuesday that they are recognizing the responding Newport News police officers for their "exceptional response" to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

The announcement follows the release of body camera footage of the incident.

"In responding to the Richneck incident, officers, such as Officer Clark Carter, showed creativity and empathy; ultimately de-escalating a situation truly traumatic for all involved, especially these young students," Uvalde Foundation Found Daniel Chapin said. "This is both testimony to they type of character within the heart of those men and women within the department overall, but also a testimony to how response to these type of events; can truly make a difference in the mental effects they have; particularly on young minds."

The foundation said as part of the national recognition, both the department and responding officers will receive special commendation recognition for exceptional dedication to duty.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids previously recognized teacher Abby Zwerner for her efforts to make sure her students were safe after she had been shot.

