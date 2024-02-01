Va. Attorney General Miyares files suit against NCAA over NIL restrictions

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) over restrictions on NIL, or "name, image and likeness."

NIL rights allow college athletes to make money on sponsorships while in school.

Currently, the NCAA does not allow prospective student-athletes to discuss NIL opportunities with schools before they enroll in college.

In the suit, Miyares says the current rules violate anti-trust laws and unfairly limit student-athletes. He filed today's lawsuit alongside the Tennessee Attorney General.