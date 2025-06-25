Western Branch's Sarah Wright wins Class 6 softball Coach of the Year; five Bruins make All-State teams

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) — Sarah Wright was honored as the VHSL Class 6 Coach of the Year after an historic season with Western Branch.

The Bruins also had the most total selections for the Class 6 all-state first and second teams. Pitcher Haylee Bandura, catcher Kaileigh Taylor and shortstop Marissa Bernheimer earned first team honors. First baseman Maddie Lemasters and outfielder Ashley Matthews were selected to the second team.

This was also the most all-state team selections among all classes.

Wright is rooted deep into Western Branch culture. She played for the Bruins from 1992-1995, appearing in the playoffs in every season. She ended her playing career without a championship, a sour taste she couldn't let sit for too long.

When the century rolled over, she saw the opportunity to finish her story with her alma mater. She overtook head coaching duties in 2004 and has made her mark on and off the diamond.

"She handles a lot of stuff off the field for us," senior Maddie Lemasters said. "She just puts in a lot of extra work that she doesn't have to do and that's what just makes her a great coach."

This wasn't her first time competing at the state level, but something about this year's squad was different. Wright came full circle after winning their first regional title in over 20 years. Toppling Glen Allen at home was emotional, but they didn't lose focus.

There was one more trophy they had to chase. A trophy that had a spot cleared since the program's creation.

"I'm trying not to expect too much, but I know if they go out there and do what they've been doing all season long that we have a really good chance," Wright noted. "It would just be really awesome to do that for the school for the first time."

The Bruins ran their way through through the state tournament. A shutout against James Madison set them up for a championship title shot. Even though this was a shot at history for Western Branch, there was familiarity headed into the state final.

The same team that stood in the way of their regional title was now gunning for the state championship. Glen Allen now had home field advantage. Western Branch had all the momentum needed to go for gold.

Unfortunately, this historic run ended in heartbreak. The Bruins fell to the Jaguars 7-4. Another chapter closed in a 30-plus-year chase for gold, but this story is far from finished.

Western Branch left the season with too much success to leave behind. 2025 felt like their best shot at a championship, but true champions are forged through adversity. While key talent is departing, there's plenty of fight left in those who remain for 2026.

The Bruins aren't going anywhere. The culture they've built is championship-caliber. It's only a matter of time before they ride home with championship gold.