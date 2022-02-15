Va. Beach Pastor continues work travel, making $30K per month as he awaits prosecution charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 has uncovered new information in the case involving a Virginia Beach pastor accused of trying to meet up with a minor at a motel after communicating online.

Investigative reporter Margaret Kavanagh attended a hearing in Chesterfield County on Tuesday.

Virginia Beach Pastor John Blanchard left court with his attorney. News 3 found court documents that show what he has been up to the past few months since he has been out on bond.

His attorney had no comment as News 3 asked for on while Blanchard left court and got into an SUV.

The 52-year-old was arrested after an undercover sting back in late October.

Police charged him with solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

They said he allegedly thought he was meeting up with a minor at a motel but was greeted by a detective.

Tuesday in court, his defense attorney asked to continue the preliminary hearing due to issues with evidence.

Blanchard served as the pastor of Rock Church in Virginia Beach.

His bond was amended back in November to allow him to travel outside of the state for work. New court documents also showed that he requested ten trips between November to late February to Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Documents also showed that he makes $30,000 a month and he lists technology as his place of employment.

The next court hearing is March 22.

