Va. State Police investigating 2 separate crashes on Interstate 64 in Hampton

Virginia State Police says they're investigating two separate car crashes that have lanes blocked on Interstate 64 westbound in Hampton.

According to troopers, the first crash occurred right before 11 a.m., and involved a 2018 Nissan sedan and a 1999 International hauling truck.

Troopers say the driver of the sedan, 18-year-old Natalia Brown of Newport News, was traveling in the left lane coming up on merge signs due to a lane closure. Brown failed to merge, and drove into the path of the hauling truck, causing the truck to overturn, according to state police.

TRENDING: Sailor assigned to USS Montana found unresponsive at Newport News Shipbuilding, later dies at hospital

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, and Brown was taken from the scene of the crash with non-life-threatening injuries, state police say.

Troopers say Brown will be charged with reckless driving and failure to yield to a lane closure.

This crash caused several lanes to be shut down and stopped traffic until first responders were able to arrive.

Troopers say this traffic backup caused another two vehicle crash in the westbound lanes around 11:30 a.m.

The second crash was minor and the vehicles were able to be moved to the shoulder, according to state police.

State police say there is currently one travel lane open, and it is unknown at this time when the lanes will reopen.