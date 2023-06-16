Watch Now
VB massage therapist found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple women

Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 16, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Hampton man on Friday was convicted of sexually assaulting several women while working as a massage therapist in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said 29-year-old Malik Williams assaulted multiple women between March and May last year.

One of the victims went to police in April last year, saying she was assaulted during a massage appointment. Detectives ended up finding more victims after reaching out to clients.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

