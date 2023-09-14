Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Hampton Roads for appearance at Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. — Today, Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Hampton University.

Her appearance at the university marks the first stop of her nationwide “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” in which she plans to rally and mobilize young adults to stand up for their fundamental rights.

These rights, as noted in a White House press release, include voting rights, gun safety, reproductive freedom and more.

News 3 spoke with some students ahead of the visit, who expressed the significance of Vice President Harris’ appearance.

“For her to be visiting Hampton, not only an HBCU, but the rival of the school that she attended is major,” said Lillian Carr, the Hampton University Student Government Association President. “I mean, I think it really just goes to show how important we are and how she sees or views us in this conversation.”

This isn’t the Vice President’s first time visiting Hampton University: she visited two years ago to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to strengthen HBCU’s (historically Black colleges and universities).

Stay with News 3 for updates on the Vice President’s visit and the remarks she delivers during her appearance. We will be updating this article accordingly throughout the day.