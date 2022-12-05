Watch Now
Victim identified in deadly Aqueduct Drive shooting in Newport News

Posted at 6:13 PM, Dec 05, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man died following a shooting in Newport News late Saturday night, according to a release from police.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jahzeel Maleek Deloatch, of Newport News.

Around 10:35 p.m., the Newport News Police Department said officers were called to the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive for a report of gunshots. When authorities arrived, they found Deloatch suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

First responders took him to the hospital where he later died, police stated.

Police did not provide any information about potential suspects in the case.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

