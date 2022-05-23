Video shows cars doing burnouts in middle of Portsmouth intersection

pt street racers.mp4

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Video shared with News 3 shows cars doing burnouts in the middle of an intersection along Airline Boulevard.

Police confirm they responded to the incident on May 14 for the report of reckless speeding.

A woman posted the video in a community Facebook group and called the situation "ridiculous."

This is not the first time this kind of driving has happened in the city.

On New Year's Eve, a large group of people gathered in the middle of High Street were doing burnouts. Police responded and released video of them dispersing the crowd.

"It is a major concern for the city and myself for someone to stop up a major thoroughfare like this," Police Chief Renado Prince said. "It's a danger to the public, it's a danger to everyone else."

In March, police also warned residents about unlawful street racing.