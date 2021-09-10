Virginia Beach artist uses steel sculpture to remember 9/11

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach grandfather and steel artist is sharing his September 11 memorial across the country and will soon bring it back to Hampton Roads.

Ed Hogle grew up as a Canadian but came to the U.S. as a teenager. He tells News 3 he developed a love for art while living in Paris in his 20s.

Later, he became a steelworker in Pittsburgh; fast forward, and he combined the two passions together and now has a company, Steel Crazy Iron Art.

He makes various military-themed memorabilia as well as other customized art made of steel. Some of his items are on display at the 17th Street Marketplace in the ViBe District.

Hogle created a 9/11 memorial made of the numerals 9-1-1. The 1-1 resembles the Twin Towers, and the sculpture sits on the back of a trailer. Hogle takes it around the country to honor the victims and heroes and also to educate others.

He described the first time it was on display 10 years ago.

“I bet you there was 10,000 photographs taken,” Hogle said. “There were people lined up taking pictures of this 9/11 because it was a historic moment, and it was in your face.”

Several years ago, the art was in the Neptune Festival parade, and it will be again this year the weekend of September 25.

“It was unbelievable when you drive down Atlantic Avenue with that 9/11 and everybody stands up and salutes and takes a picture,” described Hogle.

For the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the sculpture is at the Buffalo Naval Park.

