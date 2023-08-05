Virginia Beach church hosts rally against battery facility proposed for Seatack

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - More than 60 people attended a rally at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ on Saturday. There, people spoke out against a proposed lithium-ion battery energy storage facility for the neighborhood.

The church is located in Seatack. Founded in 1810, the community is known as the oldest African American community in the U.S.

The American Power Ventures (APV) facility is proposed for land on Beautiful Street that's zoned industrial, but near homes and a historic cemetery.

“I’m praying, I’m hoping that the city will understand what we have here is valuable to us. It’s all we have," said Pastor Waddee Thoroughgood, whose church hosted the rally.

Thoroughgood says his family has called Seatack home for generations and many who attended the event said the same.

Some who spoke said they have loved ones who are buried in the nearby cemetery. Earlier in the week, residents told News 3 they had concerns about unmarked graves that could be disturbed by the project should it be approved.

But the city insists nothing has been approved, writing to News 3 in a statement:

“At this time, the application for American Power Ventures is not on this month’s Planning Commission agenda and no final decisions have been made to approve or deny the application. Currently, this project is tentatively scheduled for discussion during the September Planning Commission meeting.”

Seatack residents say they intend to be at the meeting and voice their concerns, which also include impact on property values and the environment, though APV insisted in paperwork provided to the Seatack Civic League that the facility wouldn't produce pollutants or emissions.

Members of the Civic League tell News 3 they're concerned about the potential for a fire to break out.

“I feel like we’ve heard it all before. We’ve had many promises come through here," said Thoroughgood. "There’s a history here. The oldest African American community in the United States. I’m not saying they’re looking to erase intentionally but when you have not been here or you don’t have lineage here, you don’t really understand the importance. You see money.”

In a statement to News 3, APV's Chief Financial Officer Marc Poulson said the following:

“APV is communicating with city staff and Seatack residents to proactively address their concerns. This facility will use the most current technology and safety measures. The facility would have low visibility since it will be set back away from homes in a wooded area on privately-owned land that is zoned industrial. APV is taking this matter very seriously and will work alongside Seatack residents to resolve their concerns.”

Click HERE to read about the approval process for the proposed project and for more reaction from the city and Seatack residents.