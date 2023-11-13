Virginia Beach City Council members tour Wycliffe Presbyterian Church property ahead of development vote

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In just over a week, members of the Virginia Beach City Council will cast a vote that will shape the future of land off Great Neck Road.

The land in question is owned by Wycliffe Presbyterian Church at 1445 North Great Neck Road. The pastor says they want to sell part of the property because it is so costly to maintain.

Some neighbors are against a plan in which they say Bishard Homes would buy a portion of the land and fill in existing wetlands to build homes.

News Virginia Beach residents speak out about development plans in Great Neck Angela Bohon

They’re citing various reasons including wanting to preserve nature and land, they say, is still used for religious purposes. They are also concerned development would create flooding in the existing neighborhood.

News 3’s Angela Bohon reached out to Bishard Homes and is awaiting a response.

Several council members have toured the area, including Worth Remick of District 6, who met with neighbors on Monday.

Watch previous coverage: 'A lot of uncertainties:' Virginia Beach residents speak out about development plans in Great Neck

Virginia Beach residents speak out about development plans in Great Neck

“It is eye-opening to see how much the depth of the water and amount of water that’s here and the topography that’s here now and potentially what could be here in the future if there’s anything,” Remick said. “As the application stands now, the church wants to sell their property. I’m for that, but I’m not for what the applicant wants to do with the property: filling in the lakes.”

Council member Chris Taylor wrote on Monday, “I have spent time discussing the property concerns with both the church and the community. I’m pleased with the quality and level of engagement from all parties involved. Everyone has maintained a civil dialogue, and I look forward to hearing from my colleagues next week.”

City Council will vote during its meeting on Nov. 21.

In August, the Virginia Beach Planning Commission voted six to four not to recommend the current proposal.

News Virginia Beach residents celebrate small victory in attempt to preserve wetlands Angela Bohon

Resident Julia Cherry has helped lead the effort against the development.

“I’ve had 450 ‘no build on VB wetlands’ yard signs created since, I think, August, and I probably have about five left,” explained Cherry.

An online petition has close to 7,500 signatures.

“We’ve had people from all districts sign our petition and support our cause because they’re worried that if this is passed," Cherry said. "It’s going to set a precedent and other lakes and other waterways will be fair game for builders to fill in.”

Stay with News 3 for updates.