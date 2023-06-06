Watch Now
Virginia Beach City Public Schools prepares to search for new superintendent

A portion of Tuesday evening's meeting is open to the public
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 11:41:02-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is looking for a new superintendent.

Dr. Aaron Spence, the superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools, announced on Friday that he will be leaving the district to take on the same role in Northern Virginia with the Loudoun County Public School system.

Dr. Spence has been the VBCPS superintendent since 2014.

On Tuesday afternoon, school board members will meet at the Holland Road Annex (formerly Princess Anne Middle School) to discuss the superintendent's evaluation and matters related to the superintendent's contract. They will also discuss the search process for a new leader. Board members may vote in an open session on matters discussed in the closed portion if needed.

The closed session of the meeting begins at 4 p.m. and is expected to take several hours. After that, the public can attend the open session in-person or virtually. Click here for the link.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 3 for updates.

