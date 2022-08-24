Virginia Beach designates Ride Share pick-up and drop-off zone at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — As part of the transportation planning for this weekend’s East Coast Surfing Championship and Concerts at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, a designated Ride Share pick-up and drop-off zone will be provided.

This will be located on Atlantic Avenue northbound, between 9th Street and 12th Street.

Starting on Thursday, August 25, through Sunday, August 29, traffic on Atlantic Avenue will have limited access between 2nd Street and 5th Street and between 5th Street and 9th Street due to the event and concerts on the beach.

All ride-share drivers are encouraged to utilize the designated pick-up and drop-off zones to help riders both arriving and departing the event area leave smoothly.

Ride share directional signs, as well as designated loading area signs, will be posted advising drivers where the loading zones are located.

For additional information about the Ride Share program, contact Public Works Traffic Management Operations at 757-385-1470.

