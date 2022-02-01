Virginia Beach health department, school district to host virtual town hall on COVID-19 management

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and Virginia Beach City Public Schools will host a town-hall style webinar this week to discuss and answer questions about updated state guidance regarding COVID-19 management and safety measures.

The town hall will be held Thursday, February 3 from 7-8 p.m.

Guests will include Virginia Beach Health District Director Caitlin Pedati, M.D.; VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence; and Chief Operations Officer Jack Freeman.

You can submit your questions for the town hall early at this form until Tuesday, February 1.

You can register for the webinar online here. After registering, you’ll receive an email with details on accessing the webinar.

During a Virginia Beach School Board work session on January 25, administration leaders gave a presentation with the latest COVID-19 data. Board members discussed an alternative schedule model to overcome teacher shortages and save on costs associated with staffing challenges.

Ultimately, the school board voted unanimously to change high school schedules to a hybrid model, which remains in-person and allows students the option of keeping their study blocks.

While masks weren't on the agenda that night, the topic was front and center for parents and students.

During a special school board meeting earlier this month, members voted to allow parents to opt their child out of the mask requirement while also following guidance from the CDC and Virginia Beach Department of Health. The move came after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R-Virginia) executive order allowing parents to choose.

