Virginia Beach ladies compete in "Miss Amazing" pageant

News 3 Reporter Angela Bohon
Posted at 9:07 PM, Oct 08, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Saturday night, some truly amazing young ladies took the stage in Virginia Beach.

The "Miss Amazing" pageant was held at Spring Branch Church. The mission of "Miss Amazing" is to give girls and young women with disabilities the chance to build their confidence in a supportive environment.

It's a nationwide nonprofit that started in 2011.

Earlier in the day, the girls had interview segments with judges. Each of them performed a talent, from singing to dancing and telling jokes.

During the pageant, Virginia Beach Police officers escorted each of the girls onto the state.

News 3 Reporter Angela Bohon was the event's emcee.

