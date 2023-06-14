Virginia Beach man sentenced for dealing illegal machine guns

NORFOLK, Va. — Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for possessing and selling unregistered machine guns and possessing unregistered destructive devices.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virignia (EDVA) Jessica Aber says, according to court records and evidence presented at trial, between approximately Oct. 2021 and Apr. 2022, Adamiak was obtaining illegal machine guns that were not registered and he was selling these machine guns online.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) purchased eight machine guns from Adamiak through a confidential source, they then executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered 25 additional unregistered firearms.

According to EDVA, a search warrant at his residence found that he was in possession of two grenade launchers and two antitank missile launchers. Adamiak is a Master at Arms in the US Navy.

Adamiak was convicted after a four-day jury trial on Oct. 21, 2022. According to EDVA, evidence presented at sentencing further revealed that he engaged in the unregulated sale and transfer of firearms beginning in at least 2016.

Adamiak had "just begun to make greater profits" from his business, Black Dog Arsenal, when his firearms trafficking was discovered by law enforcement, said the EDVA.

