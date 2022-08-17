Virginia Beach man sentenced to 15 years for May 2020 home invasion, double shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—A former Virginia Beach man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to a home invasion and double shooting.

According to officials, Deandre Ali Dagner received a sentence of 15 years for charges of malicious wounding, robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dagner was arrested on May 6, 2020, after breaking into a resident’s home and robbing a man and his roommate of approximately $900 at gunpoint. The roommate shot back in self-defense, and Dagner returned fire and struck both of them. The man and roommate both were seriously injured but survived. Dagner was shot in the leg.

The Department of Forensic Science investigated the DNA in a gun shell from Dagner’s wound that matched the cases found at the crime scene. This case did not go to trial.

Court documents show that Dagner was sentenced to 122 years in prison with 107 suspended, leaving 15 years to serve.

