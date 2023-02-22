Virginia Beach mass shooting victims' family members travel to Richmond to ask lawmakers for $40 million

It’s been nearly four years since 12 people were shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center by a city employee on May 31, 2019. Today, the victims’ families are traveling to Richmond to ask state lawmakers for $40 million from the state budget for support.

The families are referring to themselves as "5/31 Families United." The group’s trip follows the families' renewed push for justice. Last month, the group was in Richmond to meet with Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Before departing to Richmond, the group and attorney Justin Fairfax, who’s representing seven of the 12 families who lost loved ones in the mass shooting, gathered at the St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.

In Richmond, the families will be honored in the House of Delegates and the State Senate. Fairfax says the trip will also allow the families to potentially speak with state lawmakers about the $40 million in state funds they are seeking. He says the money would provide support to them and the city employees who survived the mass shooting.

"...when I served as a lieutenant governor, I know we spent tens of billions of dollars, hundreds of billions of dollars on many things,” said Fairfax. “We have a chance to heal 12 broken families, hundreds of workers who have been impacted.”

The families have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with city’s response to the shooting, citing a lack of support. However, the city has argued that the victims' families, and the surviving victims who were injured, have received compensation.

Outside of the church today, the families said that the compensation is inadequate, especially when it comes to getting help with mental health.

