Committee wants to hear from the community in next phase of planning process for Virginia Beach mass shooting memorial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The 5/31 Memorial Planning Committee wants to hear from you as the group works to plan a permanent memorial for the victims of the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting.

This comes nearly three years after the May 31, 2019, deadly shooting that claimed the lives of 12 people in Building Two of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Leaders plan to hold two community sessions on Wednesday, April 27 for the public to learn more about plans for the memorial and to give their input.

First, there will be an in-person session from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, located at 1000 19th Street. The call-in session will start immediately after, from 7-8 p.m.

To participate by phone in English, call 888-410-3417

To participate by phone in Spanish, call 844-881-1317

Registration for the sessions is not required.

A public survey will go live on April 27 here and will stay open until May 18. Comments can also be e-mailed directly to Kearns & West at vb531@kearnswest.com.

On Thursday, April 28, the 5/31 Memorial Committee will convene at 3 p.m. at The HIVE, located at 4636 Columbus St., Suite 100. This meeting is open to the public and will also be available via live streaming on the city's website and official Facebook page.

