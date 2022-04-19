Watch
NewsVirginia Beach Mass Shooting

Actions

Committee wants to hear from the community in next phase of planning process for Virginia Beach mass shooting memorial

Virginia Beach Shooting
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file photo, a makeshift memorial rests at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting in Virginia Beach, Va. The Virginia Beach killing is one of 11 mass workplace killings dating back to 2006 in the U.S., according to a database of mass killings maintained through a partnership between AP, USA Today and Northeastern University. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Virginia Beach Shooting
Posted at 9:08 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 21:08:43-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The 5/31 Memorial Planning Committee wants to hear from you as the group works to plan a permanent memorial for the victims of the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting.

This comes nearly three years after the May 31, 2019, deadly shooting that claimed the lives of 12 people in Building Two of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Leaders plan to hold two community sessions on Wednesday, April 27 for the public to learn more about plans for the memorial and to give their input.

First, there will be an in-person session from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, located at 1000 19th Street. The call-in session will start immediately after, from 7-8 p.m.

  • To participate by phone in English, call 888-410-3417
  • To participate by phone in Spanish, call 844-881-1317

Registration for the sessions is not required.

A public survey will go live on April 27 here and will stay open until May 18. Comments can also be e-mailed directly to Kearns & West at vb531@kearnswest.com.

Related: Sites discussed for 5/31 Memorial, honoring Virginia Beach mass shooting victims

On Thursday, April 28, the 5/31 Memorial Committee will convene at 3 p.m. at The HIVE, located at 4636 Columbus St., Suite 100. This meeting is open to the public and will also be available via live streaming on the city's website and official Facebook page.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach Mass shooting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home