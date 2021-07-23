Watch
Congressional Medal of Bravery to be given to VB Officers for mass shooting response

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file photo, a makeshift memorial rests at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting in Virginia Beach, Va. The Virginia Beach killing is one of 11 mass workplace killings dating back to 2006 in the U.S., according to a database of mass killings maintained through a partnership between AP, USA Today and Northeastern University. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 10:10:32-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On Friday, the Congressional Medal of Bravery will be given to four Virginia Beach Officers for their role responding the mass shooting on May 31, 2019.

The shooting happened at the Municipal Center and left 12 people, including 11 city employees and a contractor, dead, five people physically injured and hundreds more impacted.

During the tragic incident first responders entered the building as shots were being fired to protect the people inside.

For their bravery, four Virginia Beach Police Officers will be recognized with the a Congressional Medal at a ceremony on Friday.

The event starts at 3:15 p.m., and is being held at the Sandler Center.

Some guests in attendance to honor the officers include, Sen. Mark Warner, Rep. Elaine Luria, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh, Mayor Bobby Dyer, City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

