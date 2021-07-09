Virginia Beach neighborhood reports multiple vehicle thefts, break-ins in one morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Neighbors in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach are hoping that police will find the suspects responsible for multiple vehicle thefts and car break-ins they say happened early Friday morning.

Residents of the Carolanne Farms and Arrowhead neighborhoods tell News 3 they’ve never seen crime like this before.

“I've been here 12 years. Over the years, never, never a slew like this,” described Jason Pappas.

Pappas has surveillance video from early Friday morning showing a person going up to his wife’s car. But it was locked, so nothing happened.

“He just nonchalantly just turned around,” said Pappas. “It's like, ‘Okay, let's try and let's try the next house or car.’”

However, just a few months ago, he said he became a victim of vehicle theft. Pappas said his truck was stolen from in front of his home and that police haven’t found it.

Just a few doors down, Taylor Freeman now knows what it’s like to be a victim of vehicle theft. He stated that his dark green truck was taken from his driveway.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department says they are still compiling reports from overnight and don’t have an exact number of stolen vehicles or larcenies. However, since June 20, nearly 40 vehicle larcenies were reported across the city. They urge anyone who’s experienced a car break-in to report it and never confront a suspect.

The following statement is from VBPD:

July is Auto Theft Awareness month. When thinking of Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention, use layers of protection:



Layer 1:

Lock your car and take your keys with you and completely close your windows. Many of the reported thefts that have occurred are from unlocked vehicles. If you notice a theft occurring, don't engage but instead call 911.

Avoid leaving valuables such as a weapon in your vehicle unattended.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle. If you do, you should put them in your trunk. Keep your GPS and its holder out of sight when not in use.

Never hide a spare set of keys in your vehicle.

Keep your registration card with you and not in your glove box.

Never leave your vehicle running unattended, even for a minute.

Layer 2:

Have visible and audible deterrents.

Visual alarms (systems that cause headlights, taillights and signals to blink when activated).

Layer 3:

Use Vehicle Immobilizers, such as smart keys or kill switches, as well as ignition, fuel and starter disablers.

Layer 4:

Use tracking systems. Virginia Beach Police Department

Related: Burglar targets unlocked cars in Bayview area of Norfolk