Virginia Beach now hiring hundreds of seasonal workers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The hiring of seasonal employees has started in Virginia Beach.

A representative for Ocean Breeze Waterpark stated they are actively preparing for a May 23 opening day. They are hiring for a variety of positions including lifeguards, cleaning crews, food service workers, cashiers and managers. Anyone interested can apply and interview virtually.

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation estimates it has between 350-500 positions to fill. According to the city, it is looking for individuals to work with kids, teach swimming or work outdoors in parks. Employment areas include aquatics, athletics, fitness, park and landscape services, recreation center support staff, therapeutic recreation and youth programs.

One recruiter said it’s a great opportunity for youth learning to work on skills. For example, someone majoring in education could get valuable experience.

“Basically, an after-school program is going to give a chance to gain experience doing everything that they would normally do in a teaching setting with the exception of grades,” Dena Kimball, Recreation Specialist.

The youngest age they will hire is 16 for some positions, including lifeguards. There are also opportunities that work well for retirees, college students or anyone wanting part-time work - either seasonal or year-round.

“If you’re looking for a fun retirement job, this is the go-to,” said Recreation Specialist Kaitlyn Childs.

Aquatics offers training in a hybrid format through the American Red Cross.

“So, you will some e-modules online through the website, and there’s in-person training for actual the water skills and CPR portions,” Childs added.

Virginia Beach Parks and Rec is hosting a virtual job fair on Tuesday, March 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.. During that time, applicants can go into live breakout rooms to find more about what’s available. For more information, click here.

Ocean Breeze Waterpark is scheduling interviews. Click here for more information on that.

