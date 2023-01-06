Virginia Beach pastor John Blanchard wants record expunged

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach pastor John Blanchard has filed to have his record expunged. This comes after his arrest in a 2021 prostitution sting in Chesterfield County.

Blanchard, the pastor of Rock Church in Virginia Beach, was one of 17 people arrested in the sting.

Blanchard's charges were withdrawn last fall. The case was ruled as nolle prosequi, meaning there is insufficient evidence in a case to prove the defendant guilty.

News 3 reached out to the Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney and is waiting to hear back.

