Virginia Beach plastic surgeon sentenced on two drug charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Virginia beach plastic surgeon was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of two counts of drug possession.

In 2021, Virginia Beach police arrested Dr. John Mancoll when they found narcotics in his car after a traffic stop. For some of the narcotics found, Mancoll had a prescription, for others, he did not.

In Mancoll's federal case trial, he faced five narcotics charges: two counts of drug possession and three counts of obtaining a controlled substance through fraud.

Several patients testified in in case, claiming that Mancoll prescribed pain medication he knew they were allergic to. When they called him, they said he asked them to return the pills to the office before writing them a different prescription.

A former nurse also described three instances she called a "red flag" when she saw Dr. Mancoll handling patient medication.

The government argued that Mancoll was a "smart doctor" with chronic pain who refused to take responsibility for his actions.

After a a jury deliberated for four hours, Mancoll was found guilty of the drug possession charges, but not the three charges of not obtaining a controlled substance through fraud.

Friday, Oct. 20, Mancoll was sentence to 12 months probation, $20,000 fine and 400 hours of community service.