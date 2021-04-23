Virginia Beach Police Department encourages participation in National Drug Take Back Day

NORFOLK, Va. - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police departments around Hampton Roads are participating to help get unwanted medications off the streets.

Properly disposing of unwanted medications is beneficial for multiple reasons, including environmental reasons. It can also help keep medications away from children and others who may abuse them.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a survey showed the majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained by family and friends, many times from a home medicine cabinet.

Last year, about 493 tons of prescription drugs were collected at 4,587 sites across the country.

Many police departments, including in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, participate in this event, and some also have permanent collection bins where the public can drop off medications anytime.

Sgt. David Tankersley, Support Division Manager with the Virginia Beach Police Department, is helping to organize events at two Kroger grocery stores on Saturday.

“Since 2018, we have received and disposed of over 12,000 pounds of prescription drugs,” Tankersley said. “Our initiative that we have at all four precincts is very aggressive, and we’ve taken in and disposed of a lot of prescription drugs, but we could always do better. And as a society, we’d like to do our part in getting rid of these unused and unwanted prescription drugs.”

The DEA reports that the Take Back Day is an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Cities across the country are participating. For a participating location near you, click here and enter your zip code.

Representatives from VBPD will be at the Kroger at 1800 Republic Drive and Kroger Marketplace at 3901 Holland Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. At that event, they can take pills and liquids but not syringes. Sharps can be dropped off at the precinct boxes.

Virginia Beach reports that it has four permanent drop-off locations listed below. Illegal drugs or paraphernalia are not accepted.

First Precinct

2509 Princess Anne Road

Virginia Beach, Va. 23456

(757) 385-4377

Hours: 6 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Second Precinct

820 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Virginia Beach, Va. 23451

(757) 385-2700

Open 24 hours

Third Precinct

926 Independence Blvd.

Virginia Beach, Va. 23455

(757) 385-2703

Open 24 hours

Fourth Precinct

840 Kempsville Road

Virginia Beach, Va. 23464

(757) 385-2800

Open 24 hours