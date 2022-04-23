Virginia Beach Police make several arrests at Oceanfront after recovering many guns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police recovered many illegal guns and arrested several people Friday night at the beach.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate is reminding everyone to leave illegally possessed guns at home if heading to the Oceanfront.

On Friday night, police recovered numerous firearms and made several arrests.

News 3 is working to learn more information on the arrests.

Chief Neudigate says police will be out the Oceanfront Saturday night again to ensure safety.