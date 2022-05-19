Virginia Beach Police officer injured after gun discharges during struggle at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach Police officer was shot when another officer's firearm discharged during a struggle with a subject Thursday morning.
According to the department, the incident happened at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
The injured officer was struck in a lower extremity, causing a minor injury.
There is currently no further information, and this is a developing story.
