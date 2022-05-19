Watch
News

Actions

Virginia Beach Police officer injured after gun discharges during struggle at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.PNG
News 3
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.PNG
Posted at 12:19 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 12:19:08-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach Police officer was shot when another officer's firearm discharged during a struggle with a subject Thursday morning.

According to the department, the incident happened at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

The injured officer was struck in a lower extremity, causing a minor injury.

There is currently no further information, and this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home