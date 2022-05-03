Virginia Beach Police seize more guns at Oceanfront; grassroots group doing its part to clean up streets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police have been cracking down on illegal guns and holding criminals accountable, but one grassroots organization is also doing their part to make streets safer.

Hampton Roads Black Caucus member Joel Jones says its gun buyback programs are working.

“We’ve removed firearms that could potentially end up on the streets,” he said.

Last month, the group collected about 40 firearms that Jones says could’ve otherwise ended up in the wrong hands.

These efforts are helping in the overall effort to put an end to the senseless gun violence.

Virginia Beach Police say officers at the second precinct who patrol the Oceanfront seized several guns and ammunition the other night and arrested those suspects, including a convicted felon.

