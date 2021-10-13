Virginia Beach School Board to vote on resolution that would ban teaching critical race theory in district

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Critical race theory - it's a controversial and confusing topic among politicians and parents in Virginia Beach.

School board leaders are meeting Tuesday night and are expected to vote on a resolution related to this topic, which Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence says is currently not being taught across the Virginia Beach City Public Schools district.

We took our questions on critical race theory to News 3’s political expert, Dr. Eric Claville of Norfolk State University, and this is how he explains it:

In its simplest form, critical race theory says society was structured through its laws and public policies to favor one group over another.

Claville added it's not saying a person is racist.

The resolution up for vote Tuesday would ban any public school entity from training, teaching or promoting that any race is inherently superior or inferior to another race.

It would also ban promoting that a person's moral character or worth is determined by their skin color and that capitalism is racist.

Students spoke out, saying critical race theory is important to have in schools.

“My whole academic career, I’ve been taught lies about my people and how my people were treated in this country. Future generations of students that deserve to learn the truth about the history of their America,” said Gianna, a junior at Tallwood High School.

Meanwhile, parents rallied outside, saying the resolution is important - clarifying what critical race theory is - and ensuring it will not be taught.

“This is just really a resolution to make sure that there’s transparency, we’re on the same page, and that we’re moving in a unified direction… as a school district with parents and administration,” added parent Becky Hay.

Related: Virginia Beach parents speak out against critical race theory

Both Spence and the president of the Virginia Beach Education Association have previously said critical race theory is not being taught in the district.

This story will be updated with the result of the vote at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.