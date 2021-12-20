Virginia Beach School Board to vote on whether to make masks optional in schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Monday, Virginia Beach School Board members will be holding a special meeting to decide whether to make masks optional in schools.

This comes after at least one other Hampton Roads school district decided to make masks optional starting next year.

The Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) resolution states masks and face coverings would be optional in all VBCPS buildings and offices, both indoors and outdoors. Masks would be optional for all students, staff and guests within the district.

If passed, the policy would start when students return from winter break on Jan. 3, 2022.

Parents told News 3 a rally is expected to take place Monday afternoon ahead of the special meeting.

VBCPS School Board Chair Carolyn Rye told News 3 the district continues to be in compliance with the Virginia State Health Commissioner's Public Health Order and other state health guidance.

Monday's meeting is schedule to start at 6 p.m.

News 3 will have the latest on the meeting beginning at 4 p.m.

Click here for more Safely at School coverage.