Virginia Beach school principal found not guilty of simple assault

Posted at 4:20 PM, Jan 17, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Old Donation School Principal Joel Guldenschuh was found not guilty of simple assault in Virginia Beach General District Court on Tuesday.

Guldenschuh was arrested on Nov. 1 for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge that was later amended to simple assault charges.

Police say the charge did not involve a juvenile and the alleged incident did not happen at the school.

A school spokesperson says they haven't received an update on Guldenschuh's employment at this time.

