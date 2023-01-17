Virginia Beach school principal found not guilty of simple assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Old Donation School Principal Joel Guldenschuh was found not guilty of simple assault in Virginia Beach General District Court on Tuesday.
Guldenschuh was arrested on Nov. 1 for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge that was later amended to simple assault charges.
Police say the charge did not involve a juvenile and the alleged incident did not happen at the school.
A school spokesperson says they haven't received an update on Guldenschuh's employment at this time.
Stay with News 3 for updates.