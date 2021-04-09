Virginia Beach to offer walk-up vaccination appointments starting next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Walk-in appointments will be available next week on Monday and Thursday at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, EMS Chief Ed Brazzle said.

People will be able to walk up and request a shot. Depending on availability, they'll either get it that day or schedule an appointment for another day, according to Brazzle.

Vaccine supply continues to increase, but there is a snafu next week from Johnson & Johnson. The Commonwealth is having its allotment of the vaccine cut next week by more than 100,000 doses.

"We're flexible and creative in Virginia, so we're going to make some modifications, but after this upcoming week we'll be back to our supply from all three manufacturers," said Gov. Ralph Northam following a tour of the Kempsville Rec Center vaccine clinic on Friday afternoon.

State vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said the cutback is delaying some clinics they had planned for college campuses.

Gov. Northam says he's hopeful anyone who wants a vaccine will have gotten a vaccine by the end of May, putting Virginia on a path towards herd immunity.

"We've now gotten more than 4.5 million shots in Virginia. We still have a long way to go, but we're on our way to doing it," said Northam.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer is hopeful that with all the vaccinations, this summer will be a good tourism season.

"I'll tell you what - we're looking forward to being a safe haven for a lot of people to come to our Oceanfront to enjoy the boardwalk, stay at our hotels, enjoy our beach," said Dyer.

With supply continuing to increase, Northam wants people to tell those they know to get a shot.

"The hope and the light at the end of this tunnel is to get people vaccinated, so I just want to encourage everyone that's watching to know we have three safe and effective vaccines," he said.

