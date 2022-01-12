Watch
Virginia General Assembly session kicks off

AP Photo/Steve Helber
The Capitol building is bathed in sunlight in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia General Assembly
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 10:17:40-05

RICHMOND, Va. - The 2022 General Assembly session is kicking off Wednesday at the Virginia State Capitol.

Lawmakers have spent much of the last two years working outside of the Capitol, but will be returning in-person this year.

Republicans flipped seven House of Delegates seats in the 2021 to reclaim the majority. Democrats still have a slim majority in the Senate.

On Wednesday night, outgoing Gov. Northam will deliver the State of the Commonwealth address. His successor Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will take office on Saturday.

